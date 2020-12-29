Care worker remains in German hospital after vaccine overdose
December 29, 2020
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 29, 2020
Paputok ipinagbawal sa Guagua, Pampanga
PBA: Why Marcio Lassiter believes SMB can still get All-Filipino crown back
DFA: 28 more overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19
EU criticizes China for jailing citizen-journalist who reported on COVID-19
US may deny entry to foreign ofcl's who oppress journalists in spending law OK'd by Trump
San Miguel Aerocity, nagawaran na ng prangkisa para sa airport sa Bulacan
Lalaki timbog sa pagbebenta ng ilegal na paputok sa Bulacan
PITX, maluwag at walang aberya sa gitna ng holiday season
French fashion designer Pierre Cardin, 98, dies
Powerful quake tears down buildings in central Croatia
PH FDA approves clinical trial application of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine
Año says nothing illegal with unauthorized COVID-19 vaccines given to PSG
Forced to close during pandemic, Kapitolyo hangout is now a toy store for titos of Manila
Lawmakers accused of corruption deny allegations
Duterte says 'no hard evidence' vs lawmakers in PACC list
Pulis patay, isa pa sugatan ng barilin ng drug suspect sa Caloocan
Bentahan sa mga tindahan ng pailaw, paputok sa Antipolo, matumal pa rin
‘Pinagtitiyagaan ko’: Viral na magtataho kumakayod para sa misis, 10 anak