Pacquiao to focus on PDP-Laban expansion, 'peace and economics' advocacy: Pimentel

From PDP-Laban Executive Director Ron Munsayac's Twitter account

MANILA - Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III on Thursday said new PDP-Laban president Sen. Manny Pacquiao would focus on educating members about "his advocacy on peace and economics" and "principles-based politics," as the ruling party continues its expansion plans across the country ahead of the 2022 elections..

Pimentel earlier relinquished his seat to the boxing icon-turned-lawmaker in a party gathering held about a year before the filing of certificates of candidacy for the next national elections.

"Sen. Pacquiao will bring not only more energy to the party in the sense of expanding its membership, but also more discipline to the current members in the sense of inculcating in them the concept of principles-based politics," Pimentel told reporters in a text message.

"He will also start educating the Party and the public about his advocacy on peace and Economics,'" said Pimentel, who said he would now focus on "deepening" PDP-Laban's ties with its "existing international allies."

The new PDP-Laban President and the party's secretary general - who has yet to be chosen - are expected to "move around the country" to ensure that the party's grassroots base is continually engaged, Pimentel said.

Pimentel said the new Secretary General - who will replace Davao del Norte Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez - does not need to be a politician.

"I will suggest to [PDP-Laban] president Pacquiao that we should be open to appointing even a non-politician but a good organizer," he told ABS-CBN News in a text message.

"Sec Gen should have the time and passion to do the job, willingness to move around the country (when possible/allowed already) in order to organize chapters down to municipal level," he said.

PDP-Laban earlier shrugged off comments that the ruling party might already be positioning the boxing champion as its standard bearer in the 2022 presidential elections.

"It's still too early to talk about politics and the 2022 elections," PDP-Laban Executive Director Ron Munsayac said in a statement.

"We have a pandemic to deal with and kababayans affected by consecutive calamities to help," he said.

Pacquaio's new position in the ruling party is expected to be ratified during the PDP-Laban's national assembly in the second half of 2021, Pimentel said.

WATCH: Pacquiao installed as PDP-Laban National Party President | ANC