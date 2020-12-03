Metro Manila mayors ban minors from attending Simbang Gabi: MMDA

People attend the first day of the “Simbang Gabi” masses at the St. Joseph Parish Church in Las Piñas City on Dec. 16, 2016. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Minors in Metro Manila are banned from joining the traditional pre-dawn Christmas Masses or Simbang Gabi despite eased lockdown restrictions, an official said Thursday, as the threat of COVID-19 lingers.

The 17 mayors of the region earlier unanimously voted to disallow the underaged from going outside their homes for non-essential purposes, including going to malls, based on the recommendation of doctors, said Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) General Manager Jojo Garcia said.

"Definitely po bawal din sa Simbang Gabi [ang mga menor de edad]," he said in a public briefing."

(Definitely, they are also barred from going to Simbang Gabi.)

Authorities earlier shortened curfew hours in Metro Manila to 12 a.m. to 3 a.m. to give way to Simbang Gabi.

Metro Manila's 12 million people, along with 7 other areas, will remain under general community quarantine until the end of the year to prevent the spread of COVID-19, President Rodrigo Duterte earlier said.

Looser restrictions will result in higher contact among people, which could spur further COVID-19 spread, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III earlier said.

"Kung dumami ang bilang ng kaso ay posibleng mapuno na naman, ma-overwhelm ang ating systems capacity. At ‘pag na-overwhelm iyan, malaking problema," he said in a televised public briefing.

(If the cases increase, our systems capacity might be full, overwhelmed again. And if that is overwhelmed, it will be a big problem.)

Metro Manila, which accounts for about a third of the country's gross domestic product, has been under GCQ since August, with stricter lockdowns enforced in earlier months as COVID-19 infections rose.

The Philippines has tallied some 432,000 coronavirus cases in an unabated first wave of infections that has prevented the economy from fully reopening.

