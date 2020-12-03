Let your voice be heard with the ABS-CBN News Viber stickers

In keeping with its effort to serve Filipinos wherever they may be in the world, ABS-CBN News has put up its own Viber community where users can receive timely and accurate breaking news and headlines directly on their Viber inbox.

Today, Thursday, Viber users may download for free the ABS-CBN News sticker pack and make their voices be heard in their chats.

The 24-piece sticker pack consists of phrases and by-words associated with the Kapamilya network but presented in a somewhat playful light so the stickers can be easily squeezed into Viber conversations.

Meant to help people speak their mind, the stickers highlight various emotions in visual and fun forms.

Stressed, for instance, about the news you read, or feeling like a winner? Don't just say it, share it using ABS-CBN News Viber stickers and make every chat memorable.

Or maybe missing your special someone, or just feeling "bitter" because "#walangforever"? Express that with the ABS-CBN News Viber stickers.

There are also stickers for the holidays such as Christmas and New Year, with a sticker specially meant to reference this year's ABS-CBN Christmas ID "Ikaw ang Liwanag at Ligaya."

Download the ABS-CBN News Viber stickers here: https://bit.ly/ABSCBNNewsStickers

Downloading the sticker pack allows one to be a member of the ABS-CBN News Viber community to enjoy a curated rundown of the leading news, entertainment, business, sports, and overseas stories daily.