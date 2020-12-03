Duterte to attend virtual United Nations session on COVID-19 this week

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte addresses the High-Level General Debate of the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) from the Malacañang Golf (MALAGO) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila early morning of Sept. 23, 2020. Screenshot, UN Web TV/File

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte will attend on Thursday and Friday a virtual session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on the COVID-19 pandemic, his office said.

Duterte will deliver a message before the body and "further amplify his call for global solidarity in addressing the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic," said the Office of the President.

The President is particularly concerned about "universal access to anti-COVID-19 technologies and products and the need for global efforts to ensure availability of safe and effective vaccines to peoples of developing nations," his office said in a statement.

Duterte earlier said access to COVID-19 vaccines "must not be denied nor withheld."

"It should be made available to all, rich and poor nations alike, as a matter of policy," he said during the general debate of the UNGA's 75th session last September.

Duterte on Wednesday authorized the Food and Drug Administration to clear COVID-19 vaccines and drugs for emergency use.

The Philippines has tallied some 432,000 coronavirus infections which have prompted an 8-month lockdown and prevented the economy from fully opening.