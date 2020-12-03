Duterte to attend virtual United Nations session on COVID-19 this week
Jamaine Punzalan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 03 2020 11:47 AM
MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte will attend on Thursday and Friday a virtual session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on the COVID-19 pandemic, his office said.
Duterte will deliver a message before the body and "further amplify his call for global solidarity in addressing the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic," said the Office of the President.
The President is particularly concerned about "universal access to anti-COVID-19 technologies and products and the need for global efforts to ensure availability of safe and effective vaccines to peoples of developing nations," his office said in a statement.
Duterte earlier said access to COVID-19 vaccines "must not be denied nor withheld."
"It should be made available to all, rich and poor nations alike, as a matter of policy," he said during the general debate of the UNGA's 75th session last September.
Duterte on Wednesday authorized the Food and Drug Administration to clear COVID-19 vaccines and drugs for emergency use.
The Philippines has tallied some 432,000 coronavirus infections which have prompted an 8-month lockdown and prevented the economy from fully opening.
