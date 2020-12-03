Dahil bawal sa malls: Mga bata ipasyal sa parke, ayon sa ilang ekspeto

MAYNILA — Makatutulong sa mental health ng mga bata na lumabas sa mga open areas tulad ng parke lalo't ilang buwan na ring limitado ang espasyong ginagalawan ng mga ito dahil sa pandemya, ayon sa mga eksperto.

Ayon sa isang pediatric infectious disease expert, kung di puwede sa mall ang mga bata ay maganda kung sa parks sila dadalhin.

"The local government units must prepare their parks. The open air parks are beautiful, I think it is time to let our children enjoy the outdoor environment, instead of going to areas where the risk may actually be higher," ani Dr. Benjamin Co.

Ayon naman sa psychiatrist na si Dr. Paul Lee, ang anxiety, depression at sleeping problems na puwedeng nararanasan ng mga bata ngayon ay maiiwasan o mababago kapag hinayaan sila sa open space.

"Ten to 20 minutes is a good time, although some may require more. Kaya nga tayo may recess. In a sense it is also a break from the work," ani Lee, head ng psychiatry section ng Manila Doctors Hospital.

Sakaling di naman maiwasang isama sa labas ng bahay ang mga bata, may payo ang Healthcare Professionals Alliance Against COVID-19 (HPAAC).

"APAT. A is for air circulation, we encourage outdoors, garden, park time instead of just staying in an enclosed space. P is physical distancing. A is always wear mask and face shield properly. T is 30 minutes or less, the shorter the better," ani Dr. Maria Carmela Kasala, miyembro ng HPAAC.

—Mula sa ulat ni Jasmin Romero, ABS-CBN News