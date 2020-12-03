Cavite allows residents age 10 and above in malls

MANILA - Cavite residents aged 10 to 60 and above are now allowed inside malls, governor Jonvic Remulla said Thursday.

Minors must have a guardian while the elderly do not need a companion inside the mall, he said in a Facebook post.

"Ang mga accompanied minor na puwede pumasok ng mall must be 10 and above. Ang mga senior citizen (60 up) ay puwedeng hindi accompanied sa mall," Remulla said.

(Accompanied minors allowed inside malls must be 10 and above. Senior citizens (60 and up) do not need to be accompanied.)

Government earlier said minors in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) will be allowed in malls as long as they are accompanied by their parents. A local ordinance is needed to enforce this, the Joint Task Force COVID Shield earlier said.

Children can become superspreaders if they are allowed to go outside their homes during the holidays, former pandemic task force adviser Dr. Tony Leachon earlier warned.

Minors in areas with low-risk of virus transmission may be allowed to go outside their homes but children who cannot wear masks properly should not be allowed outside, according to Dr. Edsel Salvana, a member of health department's technical advisory group.