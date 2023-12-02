Vice President and concurrent Department of Education Secretary Sara Duterte graces the Oplan Balik Eskwela at the Department of Education Central Office in Pasig City on August 15, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Vice President Sara Duterte, who is also education secretary, hopes that Department of Justice will consider arguments she has raised against returning to the International Criminal Court.

"Ang hangarin lang naman natin is, sabi na nga ng DOJ na these are valid arguments, so I hope, we hope, these comments or the legal position will be considered in the ongoing study of the DOJ," said Department of Education spokesperson Michael Poa in a Pasay event.

The DOJ mentioned Friday that Duterte raised “very valid” arguments such as jurisdiction, and the different rules of evidence of the ICC and Philippines.



Justice spokesperson and Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano said they would include the points in their study.

Poa said he does not know if Duterte will be taking any other actions in relation to the potential return to the ICC, whose prosecutor is conducting an inquiry into alleged crimes against humanity in the government's anti-drug campaign.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. last week said authorities are looking into returning "under the fold of the ICC".

Resolutions have also been filed at the House of Representatives and the Senate urging the government to cooperate with the ICC investigation.

The chambers have yet to adopt the resolutions, which would not be binding on the executive.