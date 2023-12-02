PLM, West Visayas State grads top Nov. 2023 nursing board exams

MANILA — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Saturday that 25,761 out of 32,203 passed the Nursing Licensure Examination last November.

Aristotle Calayan Castronuevo of Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila and Cris Vinz Corpus Tomboc of West Visayas State University-La Paz topped the examinations with 91 percent.

Carl Justine Talavera Pantig of the University of the Assumption came in at second with 90.80 percent, while Aleck Hans Ison of the University of Sto. Tomas and Dusty Tanghin Kawi of Benguet State University-La Trinidad each got 90.60 percent at number three.

Seventeen medical schools also came up as the top performing colleges in the latest NLE with a passing percentage of 100 percent.

Topping the list are UST with 300 successful examinees, followed by Velez College (234) and Cebu Doctors University (209).

Here is the list of successful examinees