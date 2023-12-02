Marcos thanks OP workers with Malacañang family day

President Marcos Jr. leads the Family Day celebration at Malacañan Palace on December 02, 2023, recognizing the vital contributions of Office of the President (OP) employees. Photos by Yummie Dingding/ PPA POOL

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday treated workers of the Office of the President (OP) and their families to food, medical service and raffle draws, saying it is his office’s way of thanking staff for their hard work.

The Chief Executive said the two-day family event for those working in the OP is something he learned from his father and namesake, late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.



“Ang sabi ng aking ama, wag kang mag-ano [damot] sa mga staff, yung mga tumutulong sa atin,” he said.

“We will overpay them, but we will also overwork them,” he said in jest.

The OP’s staff deserve a breather because of the long hours they have to render at work, Marcos Jr. explained.

“Kami naman na namumuno ng Office of the President, parang ito na ang paraan para magpasalamat kaming lahat sa inyong napakagandang trabaho na ibinigay,” he said.

“Kahit gaano kasipag, kahit gaano kagaling ang namumuno, kapag kayo ay hindi rin masipag at hindi magaling ay hindi natin magagawa ang ating dapat gawin para matulungan ang ating mga kababayan,” he added.

Last week, Marcos Jr. signaled the start of holiday festivities inside the Palace with a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony, and the National Gift-Giving Day inside Malacañang.

Last year, the Palace was also opened to the public for the Simbang Gabi or 9-day mass leading to Christmas.

Video from RTVM