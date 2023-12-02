Galvez to groups: Don't put preconditions on planned peace talks

Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr., of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU), at a Senate hearing on September 28, 2022. Joseph Vidal, Senate PRIB/File

MANILA — A return to the peace table should not come with preconditions, Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez, Jr. said as he called on "supporters" of the Communist Party of the Philippines not to make supposed demands while the government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines prepare for negotiations.

Galvez did not name the groups but rights group Karapatan and activist organization Bagong Alyansang Makabayan have called for the release of NDFP peace consultants and of political prisoners in preparation for the peace talks.

The government released several detainees, including alleged top CPP leaders Wilma and Benito Tiamzon when peace talks resumed in 2016 under the Duterte administration.

"There should be no preconditions whatsoever, as these can derail future discussions," Galvez said in a release.

He said that past experience has shown that preconditions "put a huge burden on both sides" as they try to agree on the parameters and framework of peace talks.

The CPP has welcomed the prospect of peace talks, but has also said that the government must release peace consultants and remove the terror designation on the party, the NDFP and the New People's Army and on individuals, including on NDFP executive board member Luis Jalandoni.

"These are critical and practical measures, without which, it is doubtful that peace negotiations can even proceed," the CPP said earlier in the week.

"Our future discussions should be rules-based, consultative, inclusive, and most importantly, all issues from both sides should be formally put on the table and not through other unofficial platforms," Galvez said.

'A NEW BEGINNING'

The government and the NDFP announced earlier this week that they have agreed "to a principled and peaceful resolution of the armed conflict" and that they intend "to come up with a framework that sets the priorities for the peace negotiation."

Galvez has said the planned peace talks are not a resumption of previous negotiations but a "new beginning."

He said the coming talks "will give the parties greater flexibility to engage in meaningful, honest discussions, and by doing so, allow the peace process to move forward at a more definite and faster pace."

The peace adviser said that while the groups' suggestions are appreciated, "now is not the time to issue such premature and provocative statements that will compromise the initial 'goodwill' that has been painstakingly built in Oslo."

The peace negotiations, agreed to in Oslo, were the product of two years of informal dialogues and engagement between the government and the NDFP, which represents the CPP and NPA in talks.