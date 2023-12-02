France reaffirms support for Indo-Pacific security

French Minister for the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu with Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro. Handout photo

France remains consistent in its support for regional security in the Indo-Pacific region, according to French Minister for the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu.

Lecornu met with Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro on Saturday during the former's landmark visit to the Philippines, the Department of National Defense said Saturday.

Among the topics discussed was the West Philippine Sea issue, as both sides expressed adherence to the spirit and provisions of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and the 2016 Arbitral Award on the South China Sea.

The arbitral ruling refers to the Philippines' case against China in the South China Sea wherein the arbitral tribunal ruled overwhelmingly in favor of the Philippines.

Also discussed were the current regional security issues in the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East / Southwest Asia, and Europe, underscoring the rules-based international order and calling for the peaceful resolution of disputes.

Consistent with the security and defense interests of the Philippines and the French Indo-Pacific Strategy, they highlighted their shared positions supporting a free, open, inclusive and stable Indo-Pacific.

Lecornu and Teodoro welcomed the positive trajectory of Philippines-France defense and military cooperation which included regular convening of the bilateral defense dialogues, visits by defense and armed forces delegations, continuous educational exchanges, port visits, as well as naval and disaster response training activities.

To renew the countries commitment to deeper bilateral defense relations, Teodoro and Lecornu signed a letter of intent to consolidate their exchanges through practical cooperation.

"The consolidation includes strengthening the legal framework of the bilateral defense relationship, by initiating discussions on defense agreements, including the consideration of a status of visiting forces agreement, enhancing defense and military activities, including capability development and joint defense industry cooperation," their joint statement said.