Filipino captain, 13 others caught in Russian missile attack repatriated

MANILA (UPDATED) — The Filipino captain and the other 13 crew members who were traumatized after a Russian missile damaged their ship in the Black Sea, have returned to the Philippines on Saturday.

Some of them suffered minor injuries, including Arnel Lopez, the ship captain, who was near the Ukrainian pilot killed in the missile attack.

“Nagdidikit nga po kami sa puerto. ‘Yung piloto po, inassist-an ako. Tapos may biglang sumabog. Namatay po siya, tinamaan po siya,” Lopez said.

The seafarers are part of the crew of the marine vessel Kmax Ruler that was struck by a Russian missile in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Pivdennyi last month.

“Natakot po siyempre. Sa mukha po (nagkasugat) gawa po ng mga nabasag na bubog. Tapos medyo masakit po ‘yung likod ko, tapos medyo nabingi po ako,” Lopez added.

Second Officer Jovanny Perez has yet to move on from the shock of seeing the missile hit their vessel.

“Malapit po ako sa pangyayari. Madalas napapanaginipan ko ‘yun. Iba-iba po ‘yung panaginip pero pare-parehas na may missile na tumatama sa barko namin,” he said.

According to the Department of Migrant Workers, the crew’s manning agency shouldered the costs of their return to the country as well as transit and accommodations on their way home to their respective provinces.

“Panawagan na lang po namin na makahingi kami ng konting tulong po sa inyo kasi po marami po sa amin is under contract pa po. And then, ‘yung mga papapasok pa po na mga seafarer na Pilipino, kung pupuwede rin po maiwasan na bumiyahe sa ganitong war zone area,” Perez plead.

The seafarers were welcomed by the DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and have received financial assistance.

The DMW said all crew members were provided initial medical check-up, psychosocial assessment, and an initial amount of P10,000 in financial assistance from the OWWA.

They are also due additional insurance and other benefits from their manning and shipping agencies.

