Marketgoers flock the Divisoria market in Manila on Nov. 27, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines has detected 2 additional cases of omicron subvariant BQ.1, raising its tally to 16, according to the Department of Health.

The 2 local BQ.1 cases were found in Cagayan Valley and Central Visayas, the DOH's latest COVID-19 biosurveillance report showed.

The BQ.1, which is a sublineage of omicron BA.5, is considered a variant of interest by the European Center for Disease Control.

Deemed to be highly transmissible and better at evading immunity, the BQ.1 is driving up coronavirus infections in the US, UK, and parts of Europe.

The DOH also detected 536 new cases of omicron subvariants, which include the 2 BQ.1 cases.

These include 353 cases of BA.2.3.20, 1 case of BA.4, 21 cases of BA.5, 133 cases of XBB and 28 cases tagged as other omicron sublineages.

These are results of the latest sequencing run conducted from November 21-24, the agency said.

More details to follow.

RELATED VIDEO