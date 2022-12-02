Office of the Press Secretary

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has urged newly-appointed Philippine ambassadors to also give importance on partnerships and business opportunities for the country, in a bid to revive the pandemic-battered economy.

During his speech in Malacañang on Thursday, he told the country's new Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to "foster partnerships with all our neighbors."

“It is important that we have partners as we try to navigate out of this pandemic economy, out of the crisis that we have had to attend to and deal with as an effect of the Ukraine conflict,” Marcos said.

"And whether or not they are allies, whether or not they are friendly, nonetheless, it is very important that we continue to communicate, that we continue to engage, that we continue to have a way to explain what the Philippines is trying to do, how the Philippines sees its role in the community of nations,” he added.

He also reminded the envoys, who serves as the country's representatives in other nations, that their job is no longer boxed in diplomacy.

This now includes talking to corporations, businesses, and entities where they could "look for opportunities and programs that could benefit the Philippines," which is why they should be agile in the changing needs and demands.

"When we endorse and assist the private sector in partnerships with whoever the investors from outside, that is also a good thing for us,” he said.

“That’s why I think that probably is the newest feature of an envoy’s duties as I see. So that I see, well, it is a new world out there; we must adjust,” he added.

Based on the Office of the Press Secretary's statement, those new Filipino ambassadors are:

-Ambassador Grace Tolentino Cruz-Fabella for the Argentine Republic

- Ambassador Jaime Victor Badillo Leda for the Kingdom of Belgium

- Ambassador Joseph Gerard Bacani Angeles for the Federative Republic of Brazil

- Ambassador Eduardo Martin Ramos Meñez for the Czech Republic

- Ambassador Gina Alagon Jamoralin for the Republic of Indonesia

- Ambassador Pedro Ramirez Laylo Jr. for the State of Israel

- Ambassador Nathaniel Garcia Imperial for the Italian Republic

- Ambassador Mylene De Joya Garcia-Albano for Japan

- Ambassador Wilfredo Cunanan Santos for the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan

- Ambassador Lilybeth Rodriguez Deapera for the United Mexican States

- Ambassador Lilibeth Velasco Pono for the State of Qatar

- Ambassador Medardo Antonio Gonzales Macaraig for the Republic of Singapore

- Ambassador Alfonso Ferdinand Agbayani Ver for the United Arab Emirates.