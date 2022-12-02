A public utility jeepney waits for passengers at the corner of Shaw Boulevard and Meralco Avenue in Pasig City on October 3, 2022 hours before its closure to traffic to give way to the construction of 2 Metro Manila subway stations. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is seeking for the institutionalization of the PUV modernization program, an official said Friday.

LTFRB Executive Director Robert Peig said enacting the modernization program into a law is important so it "would no longer be a special project."

"Sa ngayon kasi ay isa itong special project at aming proposal ay maging regular na function ng LTFRB itong PUV [modernization program] para tuloy-tuloy ang pagsasaayos ng ating transportation sa buong bansa," said Peig during a public briefing.

"[Para] tuloy-tuloy na proyekto ito ng ating ahensya at departamento para ito sa ating mga operators na makapagbigay ng maayos na safe na transportasyon para sa ating mga mananakay," he added.

Some 7,873 public utility vehicles are already considered "modernized," he said, and he hoped that more units would be part of this by next year.

Loan applications for operators who want to modernize their units are also ongoing, the LTFRB official said.

This came following a report that the LTFRB board is planning to push for the legislation of the modernization program, so this could cover all public transport vehicles nationwide.

The regulatory body earlier this year denied allegations that it is going to phase out traditional jeepneys, as plans to modernize public transport continues.

One of the goals of the modernization program is to halt dangerous vehicular emissions by phasing out units that have outdated engines.