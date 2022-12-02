Ericson Acosta's remains now with his family

The family of poet-activist Ericson Acosta claimed his remains Friday in Kabankalan City in Negros Occidental.

Pablo Tariman shared photos of him and his grandson processing clearances from the local health and the Philippine National Police offices before they were allowed to claim his body at a funeral parlor.

In his post, the grandfather said he has never seen such loneliness in his grandson's eyes.

Acosta died in an alleged clash with government troops on November 30.

The National Democratic Front claimed that Acosta, who was a consultant, was captured by soldiers along with Joseph Jimenez, a peasant organizer.

Hours after their reported capture, the Army announced their death in an alleged encounter.

The NDF called it a "fake encounter".

BGen. Inocencio Pasaporte, commander of the 303rd Infantry Brigade, called NDF's claim as propaganda to get public sympathy.

He said that what happened was a legitimate encounter.

The wife of Acosta, Kerima Lorena Tariman, was also killed in an encounter in Silay City last year.

In a text message, Pablo Tariman said they have yet to decide if they will have Acosta's remains cremated.

—Report from Romeo Subaldo

RELATED VIDEO