

MANILA — The Senate blue ribbon committee will release its findings on the Department of Education’s (DepEd) laptop project investigation before Congress goes on Christmas break, according to panel chairman Sen. Francis Tolentino.

Both houses of Congress will go on break on Dec. 17 to Jan. 22, 2023.

“Siguro po before Christmas break, we’ll have the committee report and as we have gone before, we will release the dispositive portion in advance... Binabalangkas pa lang namin. Siguro nasa ano na kami at this stage, 95 percent [of the report],” Tolentino told journalists in an interview on Thursday night.

(Perhaps before the Christmas break, we’ll have the committee report and as we have gone before, we will release the dispositive portion in advance. We are drafting it. Perhaps at this stage, we are at 95 percent.)

In its 2021 audit report on the DepEd, the Commission on Audit flagged the purchase of P2.4 billion worth of laptops, which were deemed overpriced and "too slow" because of "outdated" processors.

The DepEd initially gave an estimate cost of P35,046 per laptop but later accepted the PS-DBM's pricing at P58,300, according to the COA report.

The higher price resulted in fewer beneficiaries, from 68,500 down to 39,583 teachers.

Two of the 3 companies contracted by PS-DBM have maintained that they followed the DepEd's technical specifications for the laptops.

Asked if there were individuals who the panel would recommend to be further investigated or charged by the Ombudsman, Tolentino replied: “Marami (a lot).”

Other details will just be disclosed when it’s time to release the dispositive portion of the report, the senator said.