70 more inmates laid to rest in Muntinlupa cemetery

MANILA -- Seventy more remains of inmates or persons deprived of liberty (PDL) left unclaimed at the Bureau of Corrections’ accredited funeral parlor in Muntinlupa City were laid to rest Friday morning.

In early November, 10 bodies were buried at the New Bilibid Prison Cemetery while 60 more were also buried last week.

The cadavers are among the 176 bodies found piled up at the Eastern Funeral Services last October during the investigation on the death of inmate Jun Villamor, who was identified as the middleman in the killing of journalist Percy Lapid.

BuCor Deputy Director General for Reformation Dr. Ma. Cecilia Villanueva said the NBP has reached out to the families of the deceased inmates.

But during the burial earlier, none of the relatives were able to attend.

The cadavers buried include those already mummified or are in an advanced stage of decomposition, as earlier described by forensic pathologist Dr. Raquel Fortun.

One of the inmates brought to his final resting place was a Japanese national.

Villanueva said the bureau reached out to the Japanese embassy in Manila, but was informed that the inmate’s family was no longer interested in claiming his remains.

The Japanese died in November.

Villanueva added eight cadavers are expected to be autopsied by Dr. Fortun next week.

The bodies are from recent deaths or inmates who died not more than three months ago.

The BuCor is also hiring additional health personnel to be deployed in its prisons and penal farms nationwide.

According to Villanueva, the current nurse to inmate ratio at the BuCor is 1:250-350 which is far from the ideal ratio of 1:40.