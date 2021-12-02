Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Hindi pa masabi sa ngayon ng Department of Health kung madadagdagan pa ang mga bansang ilalagay sa red list, sa gitna ng banta ng Omicron variant.

Ito ay matapos madagdagan ang bilang ng mga bansang may naitatalang kaso ng Omicron variant.

"It's going to be dynamic because in the coming days and weeks, there would be more countries affected by this variant. We might not be closing our borders to most of the countries if the characteristics would just be lesser than the Delta variant. It would be up to analysis of WHO. But for now, we close it, even if a country would just have 1 or 2 Omicron cases because these are precautionary measures," ani DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

Aabot na sa 23 bansa ang nakapagtala ng kaso ng Omicron variant, gaya ng Estados Unidos, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates at South Korea.

Sa Pilipinas, hindi pa nade-detect ang Omicron kaya nagpapatuloy ang pagsasara ng borders mula sa ilang bansa maliban na lang kung lulan ng repatriation flight.

Una nang sinabi ng WHO na hindi mapipigilan ng malawakang travel ban ang pagkalat ng Omicron.

"There’s also some inherent internal contradictions in these bans. We’ve seen these before where you ban flights except for your own citizens. Epidemiologically, I find it hard to understand the principle there as if some passport holders will have the virus and some won’t," ani WHO Health Emergencies program Executive Director Dr. Michael Ryan.

Paliwanag ni Ryan, may iba pang paraan kabilang ang pagte-test bago at pagdating sa isang lugar, at ang pag-quarantine hanggang lumabas ang negatibong RT-PCR test result.

Sa susunod na mga araw ay inaasahan ang bagong impormasyon tungkol sa Omicron variant, ayon sa WHO.

Hindi pa tukoy sa ngayon kung gaano kalubha ang transmissibility o ang antas ng bilis ng pagkahawa sa virus.

"In terms of severity profile, we have seen reports of cases with Omicron that go from mild disease all the way to severe disease. There is some indication that some of the patients are presenting with mild disease," ani WHO Technical Lead Maria Van Kerkhove.

"It is certainly possible that one of the scenarios is that the virus, as it continues to evolve, may still have a fitness advantage. Meaning that it may become more transmissible. More transmissible than Delta, we’ll have to see."

-- Ulat ni Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News

