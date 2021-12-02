MANILA — More than a million additional doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines arrived in the Philippines, which continues to ramp up its inoculation efforts.

The fresh shipment of 1,082,250 vials from the US-based drugmaker arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on Thursday night.

The Philippines has fully vaccinated 36.4 million individuals against the coronavirus, while 49.7 million others have received an initial dose as of November 30, according to data gathered by the ABS-CBN IRG.

The country conducted a 3-day national vaccination drive wherein more than 7.6 million were inoculated from Monday to Wednesday, the Department of Health said.

The government aims to fully immunize at least 50 million by yearend to achieve population protection as more transmissible variants of COVID-19 emerge.

RELATED VIDEO