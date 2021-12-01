MANILA -- Tropical cyclone Nyatoh has intensified into a typhoon Thursday as it remains outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

In its 5 a.m. advisory, state weather bureau PAGASA said Nyatoh was last seen 1,370 km east northeast of Southern Luzon or 1,560 km east of Central Luzon.

It has maximum sustained winds of 120 kph near the center and gusts of up to 150 kph. It is moving northward at 20kph.

PAGASA said the trough or extension of typhoon Nyatoh will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to the Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Romblon, Aklan, and Capiz.

Weather forecaster Chris Perez, however, said Nyatoh's chances of entering the PAR are now slimmer.

"Actually mas lalo ring lumiliit 'yung tsansa na pumasok pa ito ng PAR," he said.

"Ang nakikita nating scenario, kung pumasok man ng PAR ay halos nasa boundary lang po ito kikilos and then posibleng within a day or two, or less ay lalabas ulit ng ating area of responsibility."

"So basically, ang inaasahan nating pagkilos nito ay more to the northward direction, hindi magla-landfall. Pero yun nga, sa ngayon yung pinaka-extension nito o trough ay makakaapekto po sa ilang bahagi ng Bicol region tsaka ng Eastern Visayas," he explained.

Meanwhile, Mindanao and the rest of Visayas are expected to experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms Thursday.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon remain affected by the northeast monsoon or amihan, PAGASA said.

