

MANILA - Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso said Thursday the capital city is ready to revive its 24/7 vaccination hubs once it receives new vaccines that will be used as booster shots for adult Filipinos.

While Manila has vaccine supply on hand, this is allocated for the vaccination of 12- to 17-year olds, the mayor said on the sidelines of his pre-campaign "listening tour" in Parañaque.

"Kung maguumpisa na rin 'yung [booster] sa mga adults... across the board ay handa naman mag-deploy ang City of Manila simultaneously sa bata, sa booster, at sa national vaccination na ginagawa ng national government," he said.

(If the administration of booster shots for adults will begin across the board, the City of Manila is ready to simultaneously deploy personnel for the jabbing of minors, boosters and national vaccination efforts.)

"Puwede namin buhayin yun [24/7 vaccination center]," he said.

(We can revive the 24/7 vaccination center.)

The Department of Health earlier said that the rollout of booster shots for essential workers (A4) and indigent Filipinos (A5) may begin as early as December 3.

The DOH in a later statement said the rollout will include all Filipinos aged 18 and above.

The City of Manila will keep its "open policy" for booster shots, said Domagoso, referring to the capital's decision to vaccinate all Filipinos regardless of their place of residence.

When asked if Manila would impose a "no vaccine, no work policy," the Mayor said he would rather have measures legislated either by Congress or the city council.

"Gawa na lang tayo ng batas na paano ko maiibsan presyo ng gasolina mo, ng gulay mo," he said.

(We should just make laws that would reduce the price of gasoline and vegetables.)

"Maraming batas na puwede gawin na maibsan naman natin 'yung hirap ng tao," he said.

(There are a lot of laws that could help alleviate poverty.)

As of December 1, Manila has breached the 126 percent mark of its target for fully vaccinations, while 80 percent of minors aged between 12 and 17 have already been vaccinated.

