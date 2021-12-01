The leader of an alleged cult in Asturias town, Cebu, has been charged with multiple counts of rape by the National Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday.

Teodorico Feriol — who uses aliases such as “Brod Doring", “Master”, and “Tatay” — led the Higawnon Spiritual Consultation Services in Barangay San Isidro, the regional NBI office said.

Agent-on-case Agapito Gierran said the NBI received complaints from 2 victims who alleged that Feriol, who has said he can cure different illnesses, had asked his patrons to stay in his so-called temple for several nights, which led to the assault.

He described his alleged lewd actions as “spiritual missions”, the victims said.

“He represents himself as a Dios Amahan (Lord the Father) where he has 7 virgins or wives. Those who complained to us involved a minor and one that he impregnated,” Gierran said.

He said Feriol's modus was to allegedly give drinks to those who came to him for help, and when they felt dizzy were threatened and exploited.

Gierran said the incident happened last year but was only reported to the NBI last month.

Feriol is facing charges of 3 counts of rape under RA 8353. His case is still undergoing a preliminary investigation at the provincial prosecutor.

The NBI warned the public to discern first before entering and believing groups that promise to be healed from illness. — Report from Annie Perez

RELATED VIDEO