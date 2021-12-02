Vice President Leni Robredo visits Ticao Island in Masbate to personally thank her supporters on Tuesday. Robredo led the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Ramon Clemente Evacuation Center in San Fernando and met with multi-sectoral leaders of Ticao Island. In the town of San Jacinto, meanwhile, she met with Ticao Island-based volunteers under Solid Leni Bicol. Office of the Vice President/Handout

MANILA— Vice President Leni Robredo’s camp on Thursday slammed the takedown of campaign materials promoting her presidential run.

The Office of the Vice President said it received reports from Robredo’s supporters in Zamboanga City about the removal on Wednesday and Thursday of the tarps, posters, and pink ribbons they installed in private properties.



The OVP said supporters in Masbate City also complained that their campaign materials were removed on the eve of Robredo’s visit to the city on Tuesday.

“Isa itong paglabag sa karapatan ng lahat ng Pilipino na malayang ipahayag ang suporta nila sa isang kandidato at hindi dapat ginagawa ninuman, lalo na sa isang demokratikong bansa tulad ng Pilipinas,” said Robredo’s spokesman Barry Gutierrez.



(This is a violation of the right of all Filipinos to express their support for a candidate and should not be done by anyone in a democratic country like the Philippines.)

He said volunteers made and paid for the materials as part of a people’s campaign.

“Sa mga gumagawa nito, ganito na ba talaga sila katakot, na pati posters ni VP Leni na kinabit ng ating mga volunteers kailangang tanggalin?” Gutierrez said.

(To those who do this, are they this afraid, that they have to take down the poster of VP Leni put up by our supporters?)

Robredo in an October survey by the Social Weather Stations emerged as the second most preferred presidential contender with the backing of 18 percent of respondents, trailing the 47 percent support that frontrunner Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. scored.

Other contenders for the top job in next year’s polls include senators Manny Pacquiao and Panfilo “Ping” Lacson, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, and labor leader Leody De Guzman.