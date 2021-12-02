Police look on as supporters of presidential aspirant, Bong Go, picket in front of Comelec main office in Manila. Ina Reformina, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Supporters of presidential aspirant Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go on Thursday said they plan to put a barricade at Comelec's main office in Manila to convince him that he should continue his presidential bid in next year's elections, an officer from his party said.

Glenn Badon, executive director of Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan (PPDS) where Go is their standard bearer, said they are waiting for the senator to come to Comelec to stop him from withdrawing.

Go, President Rodrigo Duterte's longtime aide and preferred successor, this week announced that he is quitting from the election race to supposedly not add to the problems of the chief executive.

"We are beside the Comelec building because we are waiting for our presidential candidate... to come in case he is going to file... we are now waiting here to stop him. Not to continue his withdrawal here in the Comelec office," Badon told ANC in an interview.

"We are making a barricade for him not to continue getting inside Comelec building. We will talk to him," he added.

While they "understand" Go's decision, they are willing to "make him win" for the campaign.

They also noted that the senator made the move because he was "emotional."

His supporters also believed that he is the "right person" to continue what Duterte already started, saying that they will make him courageous to face the challenges next year.

"We will help him to be courageous and make courageous stand because we are ready to be always at his back," he added.

Go earlier said he had second thoughts in running for the country's top job.

His exit from the presidential race will leave ruling party PDP-Laban and its ally PDDS without a standard-bearer.

Go's first term in the Senate ends in 2025.