MMDA eyes closure of more U-turn slots on EDSA before year-end

The U-turn slot near Dario Bridge along EDSA in Quezon City closes on Nov. 9, 2020, redirecting vehicles heading southbound to take the U-turn near Oliveros Drive while northbound vehicles take the U-turn below the EDSA-Quezon Ave. flyover. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said Wednesday it was looking at closing more U-turn slots along EDSA as part of a long-term solution to the capital region's perennial traffic congestion.

MMDA spokesperson Celine Pialago, in an interview with ANC's "Matters of Fact," said closing the thoroughfare's 13 U-turn slots would further improve the flow of the designated bus lane and ease traffic congestion in the metropolis.

"In fact, our studies show that if you will not close these U-turn slots and the original volume of EDSA, which is 450,000 [vehicles] daily will return on the road, there will be a bigger problem," she said.

"As we speak now, there's just 200,000 vehicles daily using EDSA [because of COVID-19 restrictions] but we're experiencing this traffic already."

Since September, the MMDA has closed 6 U-turn slots, which was met with criticism from private motorists, because it reportedly only worsened the already terrible traffic.

For the incoming holiday season, Pialago said they were considering reopening 2 U-turn slots in North Ave. and Congressional Ave, which were closed to pave the way for the EDSA Busway Project.

"If we push through with the reopening of U-turn slots, it won't be like this. We are looking for a new infrastructure that would improve the flow of buses plying EDSA Busway, such as elevated road," she said.

Amid criticisms, Pialago also defended the EDSA Busway Project, which she said had made the public feel safer when commuting.

"If you will have a chance to ask our commuters, they feel more safe [and] convenient with our new EDSA Busway," she said.

"Unfortunately, we still need to fine tune few things especially the complaints of the private motorists regarding the U-turn slots," Pialago said, adding they were also looking into completing the project before the year ends.