Mayor of typhoon-hit Catanduanes town seeks faster aid delivery

Super Typhoon Rolly left heavy damage in Bato, Catanduanes, where it first made landfall on November 1, 2020. Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The mayor of Bato town in Catanduanes, one of the areas hardest hit by Super Typhoon Rolly, on Wednesday appealed for faster distribution of relief goods to affected residents, citing delays in the delivery of critical help.

“Suggestion ko nga po mapatawag 'yung mga mayors para marinig, sila po nakakaalam sa sitwasyon nila,” said Bato Mayor Juan Rodulfo.

(My suggestion is for the mayors to be called to a meeting because they are the ones who know the situation.)

Rodulfo said that assistance from both public and private sectors continue to pour in.

“Ngayon po, ang hinihintay ng mga tao 'yung mabagal na distribution, kumbaga po kinarga na po ng Kapitolyo 'yung sa relief distribution,” said Rodulfo.

(People have been waiting because of the slow distribution, it's the capitol that was put in charge of relief distribution.)

In an interview on TeleRadyo, Rodulfo urged the provincial government to tap mayors to speed up the delivery of aid to families.

“Pinapadaan nila direkta na sa mga barangay so kaming mga mayors, dahil walang meeting, sa halip na makatulong kami para mabilis 'yung pag-distribute ay ‘di po nangyayari yun,” Rodulfo said.

(They go directly to barangays so we mayors, because we're not included in the meeting, instead of being able to help to speed up the distribution, that is not happening.)

He gave the assurance that once relief goods are delivered to the municipality, they could be released and distributed within 2 days to Bato’s 27 barangays.

He noted that supposed quick response has not been happening because of the capitol's logistics problem.

Rodulfo also sought transparency and accountability for donated goods after tons of construction materials were allegedly directed to a warehouse of a private foundation.

He said it would take just one call to seek the help of mayors in aid distribution.

Rodulfo, meanwhile, said Bato residents abroad and other parts of the country are finding ways to help their affected community.

Rolly first made landfall as a super typhoon in the town of Bato in Catanduanes on Nov. 1, causing massive destruction.

