Duterte taps ex-Cabinet member Jun Evasco as adviser on gov't processes

Duterte also appoints DICT official as adviser

President Rodrigo Duterte and then Cabinet Secretary Jun Evasco inspect a room during the inauguration of the Mega Drug Treatment and Rehabilitation Center at Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija on Nov. 9, 2016. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has tapped former Cabinet official Leoncio “Jun” Evasco Jr as his adviser, welcoming another former official into his circle.

Duterte on Nov. 24 signed the appointment papers of Evasco as Presidential Adviser on Streamlining of Government Processes, with the rank of Secretary, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

Evasco was Duterte's former Cabinet Secretary. He resigned from his post in 2018 to run for governor of his home province in Bohol. He lost in last year's election.

"His familiarity with the present bureaucracy would contribute greatly in his new task of streamlining government processes in the Executive," Roque said. "Welcomer back, PA Evasco."

Evasco, 76, was a 3-term mayor of Maribojoc town before he joined Duterte's Cabinet. He was the campaign manager of Duterte and was initially offered the post of secretary of Department of the Interior and Local Government, which he turned down.

He started working for Duterte in Davao City in 1989. He served as Duterte's chief of staff from 1998 to 2004 and was Officer-in-Charge of the Davao City Engineer's Office from 2004 to 2007.

Evasco was also a former New People's Army member detained for rebellion in North Cotabato and incarcerated and tortured in Davao City, according to a report by VERA Files.

Aside from Evasco, Duterte also appointed Information and Communication Undersecretary RJ Jacinto as Presidential Adviser for Telecommunications, with the rank of Secretary, said Malacañang.

Jacinto was Duterte's former Presidential Adviser on Economic Affairs and Information Technology.

"We are therefore confident that PA Jacinto would ably and effectively discharge his duties in this new assignment," said Roque.

Last week, Duterte appointed former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo as his adviser on Clark programs.