DFA: 11 new COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad; total now at 11,719

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 11,719 as 11 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Wednesday.

The DFA reported 6 new recoveries and no new fatality among those infected.

The number of those currently being treated overseas was 3,327, as 7,545 of those infected have recovered, while 847 have died.

02 December 2020



Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 563 in the Asia Pacific, 299 in Europe, 2,334 in the Middle East and Africa, and 131 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the COVID-19 has so far sickened 434,357 people. The tally includes 8,436 deaths, 399,005 recoveries, and 26,916 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Based on the latest tally of the US-based Johns Hopkins University, more than 63.9 million people across the world have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, with 1.48 million deaths.

Treatment and vaccine for the disease are still being developed, but recent trials of pharmaceutical firms Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca have shown encouraging results.

