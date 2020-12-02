Case vs ex-PH envoy to Brazil caught maltreating aide now under ‘formal investigation’

MANILA — The Department of Foreign Affairs' (DFA) case against the country's recalled ambassador to Brazil Marichu Mauro​ for maltreating her helper “is already under formal investigation,” an official said Wednesday.

“The case is already under formal investigation po,” Executive Director Ivy Banzon-Abalos, acting head of the DFA Office of Strategic Communication and Research, said in a message when asked about the status of the case.

Last Nov. 26,​ Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Brigido Dulay said in a tweet that the proceedings in the case​ against Mauro were ongoing​ “to give everyone the opportunity to be heard.”

The Board of Foreign Service Administration’s findings and recommendation will follow, Dulay added.​

On Nov. 9, a formal complaint was served to the former ambassador. DFA chief Teodoro Locsin Jr. did not elaborate on the details of the complaint but said he has sent a memo to President Rodrigo Duterte about it.

Presidential Directive No.​ 2020-196​ directed the​ DFA “to investigate the alleged abusive conduct of the Philippine Ambassador to Brazil.”

Mauro made headlines early in November after Brazil's Globo News exposed the ambassador's repeated assault of her 51-year old Filipina helper inside the diplomatic residence in the Latin American country. The abuse was caught on video.

The domestic helper has returned to her hometown in South Cotabato and is doing good, Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri earlier said.

