Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte speaks during a press conference on July 21, 2023. Maria Tan ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Vice President Sara Duterte raised "very valid" arguments against rejoining the International Criminal Court in her letter to the Department of Justice, which is studying the issue, an official said on Friday.

Duterte's letter was "full of legal discussions," DOJ spokesperson and Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano said.

"Ipapasok natin ‘yan sa ating considerations sa pag-aaral... Just for the record, yung mga arguments po niya ay very valid, kagaya ng jurisdiction, yung complementarity issue, the mechanisms by which we will hold people accountable," he told reporters.

For example, Duterte noted that the ICC and the Philippines have different rules of evidence and appeals, according to Clavano.

"Any Filipino who will undergo the rules here, the mechanisms of the Philippines, at least alam natin kung ano yung pagdadaanan nila. Pero 'pag pumasok ang dayuhan dito at binigay natin sa kanila yung poder to investigate and undergo a completely different legal regime, pwede nating ma-subject ang kahit sinong Pilipino sa regime na 'yun," he said.



Watch more News on iWantTFC

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. last week said authorities were looking into returning "under the fold of the ICC", which is investigating the drug war started by the Vice President's father, former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Marcos and Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla have yet to talk about the issue, said Clavano.

“I don’t believe that the Secretary and the President have spoken yet. It’s something that is way above my pay level, so I believe it’s something that has to be discussed between the Secretary and the President,” the DOJ spokesperson said.

“Marami na silang napag-usapan dati pa. Pero with the new news coming out, they haven’t talked maybe for about a week about the issue," he said in a Palace briefing.

The Marcos administration previously shunned the ICC probe, with the President himself saying that the court had "no jurisdiction" in the Philippines and that its investigation was a "threat to our sovereignty."

Former President Rodrigo Duterte pulled the Philippines out of the ICC in 2019, a year after the Hague-based tribunal began a preliminary probe into the crackdown that killed thousands.

Opened in 2002, the ICC is the world's only permanent court for war crimes and crimes against humanity, and aims to prosecute the worst abuses when national courts are unable or unwilling.

— With reports from Pia Gutierrez and Jeffrey Hernaez, ABS-CBN News; Agence France-Presse