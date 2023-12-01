The United Nations logo is seen in the corridors of the United Nations headquarters in New York City on Sept. 25, 2018 during the annual general assembly. Ludovic Marin, AFP/File

MANILA — The United Nations (UN) Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture will visit the Philippines for the second time from Dec. 3 to 14 to help fulfill the country's commitments on human rights.

In a release, the panel said the visit would assist and advise the government on preventing torture and other inhumane methods of punishment.

“We will also assess the treatment of people deprived of their liberty, including detainees in prisons, police stations and other detention facilities, as well as patients in psychiatric hospitals, and examine the existing protection measures against torture and ill-treatment,” said Victor Zaharia, the delegation's head.

“The Philippines is one of the States parties who are significantly overdue in establishing a national mechanism for torture prevention under the Optional Protocol, and we consider our visit as an opportunity to help the authorities set up the country’s independent monitory body,” he said.

The country is party to the 2012 Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture.

The UN subcommittee visits detention facilities unannounced, conducts confidential interviews with people deprived of their liberty, and meets with government officials.

In its December visit, the delegation will meet a local monitoring body officially known as the National Preventive Mechanism (NPM), civil society representatives, and UN agencies.

Zaharia said the visit would also check how their recommendations in their previous 2015 visit were being implemented.

"At the end of the visit, the [panel] will present its confidential preliminary observations to the Government of the Philippines," it said in a statement.

Aside from Zaharia, the delegation will be composed of Satyabhooshun Gupt Domah (Mauritius), Aisha Shujune Muhammad (Maldives), Martin Zinkler (Germany), and 2 human rights officers from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

