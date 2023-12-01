Smuggled meat seized in Navotas

More than 130,000 kilos of smuggled meat were seized by Department of Agriculture's Inspectorate and Enforcement team and NMIS in Navotas. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — An estimated 130,000 kilos of smuggled meat were seized by the Department of Agriculture's Inspectorate and Enforcement Team and the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS) in Navotas on Friday.

Two cold storages allegedly owned by the same person in San Rafael Village were inspected by authorities, after a month-long investigation.

Authorities found boxes of Peking duck, black chicken, jellyfish, and other fish which were allegedly smuggled.

Aside from not having proper documents, some of the products are already rotting.

"Last month, may na-receive tayo na intelligence report na may dalawang lugar dito sa San Rafael Village na nagtitinda ng Peking duck. Isang tropa natin, nakapag-order ng Peking duck," said Dennis Solomon of the DA Inspectorate and Enforcement Team.

"Ayon sa NMIS, ang mga ito ay naka-ban pa rin, so mapapatunayan na smuggled siya," Solomon added.

Sale of Peking duck from China is prohibited by the Department of Agriculture due to the bird flu ban.

"Pagpasok natin, tumambad satin yung amoy. Kung nakakaamoy lang ang mga camera natin, pati mga cameramen natin masusuka," Solomon said.

The seized agricultural products were estimated to be worth P40 million.

The local government of Navotas ordered the closure of the facility.

"May karapatan po kayo sa malinis na karne. Ang mga [smuggled products na] ito ay hindi na dapat umaabot pa sa hapag-kainan," said Dr. Jude Padasas of the NMIS.

Workers of the facility said they have no knowledge of illegal activities in the facility.

The seized products will be turned over to the LGU for disposal.

