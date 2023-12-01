This photo taken on July 30, 2017 shows guerrillas of the New People's Army (NPA) in formation in the Sierra Madre mountain range, located east of Manila. Fuelled by one of the world's starkest rich-poor divides, a Maoist rebellion that began months before the first human landed on the moon plods on even though the country now boasts one of the world's fastest-growing economies. Noel Celis, AFP



MANILA — Rights groups on Friday urged the Marcos administration to release peace consultants and political prisoners as part of efforts to resume peace talks between the government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP).

“There’s really a need to do that and I think must yun. It’s a must for the BBM administration especially since they need people to talk to at the negotiating table,” Karapatan Secretary General Cristina Palabay said in a press conference announcing their groups’ activities in the run-up to International Human Rights Day on December 10.

“Kung wala yung mga consultants, how can the technical working groups…and committees work in order to discuss the rules? As they said, the rules on armed conflict dun sa pinag-uusapan sa peace talks,” she added.

The government and the NDFP on Tuesday announced that they have agreed to resume peace talks to end an insurgency which has lasted decades.

The previous administration had granted conditional liberty to around 20 NDFP consultants to participate in peace talks but then-President Rodrigo Duterte ordered their mass arrest following the collapse of the peace talks in December 2017.

Palabay pointed out that the release of peace consultants is parat of the Philippine government’s obligation under previously-signed agreements, namely the Comprehensive Agreement on Respect for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law (CARHRIHL) and the GPH-NDFP Joint Agreement on Safety and Immunity Guarantees (JASIG).

“Sa totoo lang, yung Joint Agreement on Safety and Immunity Guarantees, in the first place, if it is recognized, if it is upheld, in the first place, those consultants should not have been inside jails naman, di ba? So once that is recognized, what should follow is the release of NDFP consultants and actually all political prisoners,” Palabay said.

Karapatan has counted 795 political prisoners as of November 30, 2023, of which 17 are from the NDFP.

These consultants include Edilberto Silva, Vic Ladlad, Rey Casambre and Loida Magpatoc.

Some 84 alleged political prisoners were arrested during the Marcos, Jr. administration.

“So in the past 17 months, that’s almost 5 political prisoners per month ang mga naaaresto under BBM admin. So kailangan yan sana maging agenda sa peace talks,” said Raymond Palatino, secretary-general of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN).

“Sana huwag gawing hostage yung mga NDF consultants, yung kanilang release, para lang i-dangle kung itutuloy o hindi ang peace negotiations. May peace talks man o wala, matter of responsibility na sila ay palayain dahil they were arrested based on trumped up, fabricated evidence, charges,” he added.

Palabay, who serves as an independent observer for the Joint Monitoring Committee on the CARHRIHL, said she looked forward to the revival of the JMC.

“Sa totoo lang, medyo nabuhayan ako ng loob kasi for a long time, the JMC is not convened or is not operational. Dati, nagsasampa kami ng mga complaints doon, lalo na sa paglabag ng GRP on the CARHRIHL. Sana isa to sa ma-revive talaga kasi isang mekanismo to for the redress ng mga biktima,” she said.