The PCG's new station in Pag-asa Island in the West Philippine Sea opened on Friday. Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippine Coast Guard on Friday inaugurated its new station in Pag-asa Island in the West Philippine Sea, which authorities hoped could help counter Chinese aggression in the waterway.



The PCG upgraded its old station in the island to improve the living conditions of its personnel securing maritime borders.

The new Coast Guard Station Kalayaan will serve as a "coordination center" with various agencies to boost PCG's monitoring of incursions and maritime mishaps, National Security Adviser Secretary Eduardo Año said.

“Madali itong makakapag-relay ng mga nangyayaring reports sa HQs, NTF-WPS (National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea), even sa media. Faster response,” he told reporters in Pag-asa Island.

Año served as the guest of honor and speaker during the inauguration. PCG commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan and Presidential Adviser on the West Philippine Sea Andres Centino were also present.

Construction of the Coast Guard Station Kalayaan began in December 2023 and was completed last August 22.

“This is an event that we have to be proud of. Kanina sinabi ng ating CGD Commander we are not just erecting a building, we are fortifying our national resolve. As Filipinos, it is a proud moment for us na nakapagtayo tayo ng building dito, which will be magiging coordinating center ng ating agencies,” Centino said.

For Año, the newly-inaugurated station will have an influence on “China’s unruly, bullying and aggressive behavior” towards Filipino fishermen and sailors in the West Philippine Sea.

“Ang behavior kasi ng CCG (China Coast Guard), PLAN (People's Liberation Army Navy), CMMVs (maritime militia vessels) are sometimes unbelievable. They do not adhere to international order, rule of law. Ang sinasabi nilang gray zone tactics, hindi na gray zone eh. It’s pure bullying and it’s pure illegal. It’s not acceptable under international law,” he said.

The NSA said improvements were underway in other Philippine-occupied features to further strengthen the country's position in the West Philippine Sea.

“Hindi lang ang Pag-asa Island ang ini-improve, pati na rin ang ibang occupied features natin para hindi lang mabigyan ng magandang living conditions, para na rin makapunta doon mga mangingisda natin, mga ibang researchers, at mag-provide din ng sanctuary sa sinumang mangangailangan ng tulong na kahit anong nationality,” Año said.

China has maintained its presence in waters off Pag-asa Island over the years. The island is a strategic location because it lies face-to-face with Subi Reef, which China had developed and transformed into a military base.

On Friday morning, Chinese vessels were spotted near the island. These include one China Coast Guard vessel and 19 Chinese maritime militia vessels, according to the naval base on Pag-asa Island.

MULTILATERAL PATROLS

Año hopes that multilateral patrols with like-minded countries in the West Philippine Sea will be conducted soon.

“Simula na ‘yan ng tuluy-tuloy na joint patrols. Later on, multilateral patrols,” he told reporters.

“We are open to like-minded countries to join as observers or participants, pero kailangan ng pag-uusap with the DND and DFA. Pero Australia and the US, nakalatag na iyan. Sana rin matapos agad ang binubuong RAA with Japan kasi very eager din ang Japan,” he added.

Last week, two Chinese fighter jets circled a Philippine aircraft during the joint patrols of the Philippines and Australia in the West Philippine Sea for about 15 minutes.

Prior to this, Manila and Washington also conducted a three-day joint maritime and air patrol in the West Philippines, with a Chinese warship also shadowing their activities.