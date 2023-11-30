Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - A 21-year-old male motorist was arrested by Quezon City Police District Police Station 4 on Wednesday after defying and physically assaulting traffic enforcers in an incident captured in a viral video circulating on social media.



In the video, a man wearing a black shirt was seen striking a traffic enforcer and engaging in what appears to be an argument.

Another traffic enforcer on a motorcycle later approached, and the man was observed delivering blows on the second enforcer's head.



According to police, the suspect and his companion were stopped in front of a school in Barangay Nova Proper, Novaliches, Quezon City, for not wearing a helmets while riding a motorcycle.



Upon issuance of an ordinance violation receipt, the suspect, instead of complying with the ordinance, physically assaulted the enforcers.



The traffic enforcers sought assistance from the police, leading to the apprehension of the assailant.



The suspect is now facing charges of direct assault, resistance, and disobedience upon an agent of a person in authority.

