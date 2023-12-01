MMDA personnel on motorcycles will issue citation tickets to motorists obstructing Mabuhay Lanes. Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Metro Manila Development Authority on Thursday morning apprehended around 60 motorists and towed 9 vehicles for obstructing Mabuhay Lanes, as the agency ramped up preparations for the anticipated Christmas holiday rush.

Motorcycles accounted for majority of the apprehensions. Other apprehended vehicles included a DSWD delivery truck for disaster relief, a couple of armored vans, a diplomat’s car, and an ambulance parked on the sidewalk in front of a hospital.

Vehicle owners will be given 10 working days to contest their tickets.

Mabuhay Lanes provide an alternative route for motorists when major thoroughfares are jammed.

“Napakaimportante na mabawasan yung illegally-parked na sasakyan sa Mabuhay Lanes dahil sa Christmas season dumadagdag tayo ng 20 percent dito sa Metro Manila,” MMDA Assistant General Manager for Operations David Angelo Vargas said.

MMDA said it created two groups under the newly-formed Strike Force, including 33 personnel operating tow trucks and 72 enforcers working in pairs on motorcycles and big bikes.

Bikes will make enforcers more agile and allow them to cover at least 10 areas in Mabuhay Lanes. Enforcers on bikes will only issue citation tickets. Tow trucks will be deployed to other routes that are not covered by the bikes.

“Yung bagong grupo na ito ng Strike Force na susuyod sa Mabuhay Lane ay sa anti-illegal parking areas lang pero walang kasamang tow trucks. They (the bikes) could return everyday sa isang area madali silang makaka-balik at mararamdaman ng nagva-violate ng illegal parking yung determination namin na patiketan sila at di na sila umulit,” MMDA Traffic Discipline Office for Enforcement Director Atty. Victor Nuñez said.

The agency plans to conduct clearing operations in Mabuhay Lanes daily. A motorist may receive multiple citation tickets in a day if their vehicle is caught illegally parked on the alternate route.

Penalties range from P1,000 for illegally parked vehicles up to P2,000 for unattended vehicles, exclusive of the towing service fee and impounding charges.