MANILA — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has suspended the license of an SUV driver who allegedly impersonated a police officer and confronted a truck driver on C5 Road.

The incident, which was captured on video and has since gone viral, showed the SUV driver stopping in the middle of the road to confront the truck driver.

The SUV driver was seen aggressively demanding the truck driver's license, accusing him of reckless driving and obstruction of traffic. The SUV driver also questioned the truck driver's appearance, suggesting that he may be under the influence of drugs.

“Akin na lisensya mo! Papatayin mo kami! Ba’t pulang pula mata mo? Naka-drugs ka ba?” the SUV driver said in the video.

In response to the incident, the LTO has suspended the driver's license and vehicle registration of the SUV pending an investigation.

The driver has been asked to submit a notarized written explanation as to why he should not be penalized for violating traffic rules, including reckless driving, obstruction of traffic, and improper person to operate a motor vehicle.

The LTO-National Capital Region (NCR) will summon the driver on Monday, December 4, to address the three violations.

Meanwhile, the truck driver has filed a blotter report with the police, claiming that the SUV driver impersonated a police officer and threatened his life.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has clarified that there is no record of the SUV driver being a police officer based on their database of active personnel. The PNP stated that the SUV driver is a businessman, and not a police officer.

“Wala pong ganung pangalan ng pulis so lumalabas na hindi ito pulis based doon sa ating database ng mga active PNP personnel…. On that basis alone ay we could charge ng usurpation of authority itong tao na ito para masampahan siya," said Col. Jean Fajardo, acting chief of the PNP Public Information Office.

If proven that the SUV driver introduced himself as a police officer, the PNP is considering filing charges of usurpation of authority against him, pending a sworn statement from the truck driver.

“Kailangan lang natin ng sinumpaang salaysay nung biktima dahil siya ang pinagsabihan, siya ang pinagbantaan at sinasabing nagpakilalang pulis ito. So kung siya ay magsasampa ng demanda ay we could file threat and even usurpation of authority." Fajardo said.

Only LTO enforcers and deputized uniformed PNP personnel have the authority to request a driver's license from motorists.

The LTO and PNP are urging the public to report any similar incidents and to be cautious when dealing with individuals claiming to be law enforcement officers.