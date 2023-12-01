Environment Sec. Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga briefs the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources on the state of wildlife protection on September 6, 2022. Albert Calvelo, Senate PRIB/file

MANILA — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Friday clarified how much funds were spent by its head, secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, for her official travels this 2023.

Sen. Raffy Tulfo last week questioned the foreign trips and travel expenses Yulo-Loyzaga, citing his sources within the agency.

According to Tulfo, the DENR has spent P1.1 billion for the foreign trips of its officials for 2023, while it will be allocating P1.173 billion for foreign trips in 2024.

But according to the DENR, the 2023 travel budget covers all local and foreign travel of the following offices under the agency:

DENR Central Office

Office of the Secretary

Office of the nine (9) Undersecretaries

Office of the seven (7) Assistant Secretaries

Office of ten (10) Service Directors and 33 Divisions

Special Projects and other offices

Biodiversity Management Bureau

Ecosystems Research and Development Bureau

Forest Management Bureau

Land Management Bureau

Regional Offices (16 in total)

Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Offices (PENRO) (76 in total)

Community Environment and Natural Resource Offices (CENRO) (146 in total)

"As of November 23, 2023, the total travel expenditure of the DENR Central Office is P45.169 million, of which P3.048 million pertains to expenses for official missions of the Secretary," the DENR said.

"This is 0.002% of the total travel budget as per the approved General Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2023," it added.

Tulfo suggested that instead of having foreign trips, the DENR should focus on basic programs like the national greening program, which has more than P2 billion budget every year.