De Lima to Marcos: PH must join ICC 'for justice, accountability' on drug war deaths

Fr. Flavie Villanueva along with workers carry the exhumed remains of Aljon Deparine at the Navotas Cemetery on September 17, 2021. According to the mother of Ajon, then 22-year-old Aljon were among the group of boys picked up by masked men on motorbikes, and was later found dead under a bridge, September 20, 2016. Several remains of alleged drug war victims were exhumed today after the leases on their graves expired. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Former Senator Leila de Lima urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to allow the Philippines to rejoin the International Criminal Court, saying it is "the right thing" in attaining justice and accountability in the previous administration's drug war killings.

De Lima, a former Commission on Human Rights chief, said the body uncovered information on the Davao Death Squad (DDS) and how intelligence funds were used to allegedly fund such drugs killings under former President Rodrigo Duterte.

This alone could be used as reference points for the looming International Criminal Court (ICC) probe, she said.

"That is part of the testimonies, revelations of Edgar Matobato and Arturo Lascañas and some other resource persons we talked to during the CHR investigation," the former lawmaker said in an interview on ANC.

"The drug war killings were just a replication of the DDS killings that we investigated in 2009. It would be very useful to take a look of that and make it a reference to the findings now in whatever findings that the ICC investigation team had gathered," she said.

Government returning to the fold of the Rome Statute, she said, would help the Marcos administration "earn more positive points from the international community."

It will also be an opportunity to join nations fighting impunity and tyrants, according to De Lima.

"It is the right thing to do. Not to rejoin will be wholly inconsistent with our track record in affirming human rights principles. We are parties to key international human rights instruments, treaties," she said.

Marcos on his own can decide on rejoining the ICC since withdrawal was done unilaterally, she said.

Duterte pulled the Philippines out of the ICC in 2019, some three years before the drug war inquiry was resumed.

Some 6,000 people were killed in police anti-drug operations during Duterte's term, official government figures show, but ICC prosecutors estimate the death toll at between 12,000 and 30,000.

Opened in 2002, the ICC is the world's only permanent court for war crimes and crimes against humanity, and aims to prosecute the worst abuses when national courts are unable or unwilling.

ICC investigators can enter the Philippines as guests, as the Bureau of Immigration has yet to receive a directive to block their entry, according to its spokesperson Dana Sandoval.

Sandoval said only those ordered blacklisted for being undesirable aliens, or those seen as threats to the country are barred from entering.

“If there is a court order, or if they are ordered blacklisted for being undesirable aliens, if they fall under that category, then saka natin i-implement. But other than that, if there is no directive, and we do not see them as a threat, dito sa ating bansa they do not fall under the category of undesirable alien,” she said.

