40,000 jobs up for grabs in DOLE nationwide jobs fair

MANILA — The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) will hold a nationwide job fair on December 1 to 14, wherein more than 40,000 jobs will be offered to job seekers.

DOLE Usec. Benjo Benavidez said that more than 500 employers from different sectors will join the event, which would be put up in 23 different venues across the country.

“Karaniwan ang mga posisyon pong hinahanap po nila ay mga customer service representatives, mga production worker o operator; since booming po ulit ang construction at infrastructure, marami pong pangangailangan ng mga laborer, carpenters at painters," Benavidez said in a televised briefing.

"At ganoon na din po iyong hospitality sector po natin, nabuhay na po muli, masigla na rin po ulit ang turismo, marami pong pangangailangan sa mga service crew at mga dealers, casino dealers in particular,” he added.

DOLE advised applicants to bring their resume and a certificate of employment from their previous employer.

For first-time job-seekers, a diploma and copy of transcript of records will be needed as well.

FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE TO TUPAD BENEFICIARIES

As part of its 90th founding anniversary, DOLE will also be doing “mass payout” to the beneficiaries of its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/ Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program.

“Magkakaroon po kami ng malawakang payout sa mga benepisyaryo po ng TUPAD. Ito po iyong mga kababayan po natin na mga maikukonsiderang disadvantaged – walang trabaho, nawalan ng trabaho, mga nasa marginalize sector – binibigyan po natin sila ng pagkakataong makapagtrabaho at binibigyan din po natin sila ng pagkakataong kumita,” Benavidez said.

“Ang amin pong tala ay nasa halos 30 million na ang ipapamahaging sahod sa halos 75,000 na beneficiaries sa buong bansa,” he added.

More than 10,000 beneficiaries will also receive livelihood assistance which they can use as initial capital to start a business.

“Ang gugugulin naman po namin ditong pera based on the latest data ay halos 200 million na po. Sa mga susunod pong araw, ito po ay madadagdagan pa sapagka’t, again, ang utos po ng aming kalihim, ibuhos na ang lahat pong pondong natitira sa isang programa para naman madama ng ating mga kababayan ang tulong na nanggagaling po sa pamahalaan,” he added.