36 more OFWs return from Israel

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Thirty-six overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) landed in Manila from Israel on Thursday, marking the completion of the 10th batch of repatriates.

Among them are 32 are caregivers, while four were workers in the hotel industry.



The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said today's arrival bring the total number of repatriates to 335.



DMW Undersecretary Bernard Olalia also revealed that there is still a number of Filipinos who want to return to the Philippines.

"Mayroon pa pong mahigit 50, 'yung nagbabalak pa pong umuwi at 'yung numbers po kasi paiba-iba 'yan, mayroong nagde-decide na uuwi na po sila lalong-lalo na po magpa-Pasko," said Olalia.

Eva Cariño, a 39-year-old caregiver who spent 1 year and 8 months working in Ashkelon, Israel, said she decided to return to the Philippines due to the deserted atmosphere in her area and the escalating tensions between Israel and Hamas.



"Pinapa-stay ako ng amo ko, umiiyak siya nagmamakaawa na 'wag na akong umalis. But pag nag-stay pa ako doon, magkakaroon ako ng anxiety," she said.



"Sa kapitbahay namin, sinusunog na 'yung bahay, binobomba na 'yung iba, nagkaroon na ng massacre sa buong South," she added.

The 36 OFWs received various types of assistance from different government departments and agencies.

The DMW and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) provided P50,000 each, and the OFWs will also be assisted on their return to their respective provinces, with OWWA covering accommodation and airfare.

They will also receive reintegration assistance, educational and health support for their children from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, and scholarships from TESDA. Additionally, while still in Israel, the OFWs received US$200 from the DMW.



Noralyn Babadilla and Jimmy Pacheco, who were freed by Hamas, are waiting for the government to begin the process of assisting them to return home.

[PLS EMBED LINK:

"Nakontak na rin po natin 'yung kanilang pamilya. Bibigay na rin natin 'yung mga kakailanganin po sa pagsalubong at pag-uwi po ng kanilang mga kamag anak. Inaantay na lang natin ang abiso mula sa Israel embahada doon kung kailan po ang kanilang pagbalik," Olalia said.



Olalia also said that the Filipino seafarers held hostage by Yemen-based, Iran-backed Houthi rebels are safe, but direct communication remains challenging as they engage with various embassies.

"Tayo po ay kasalukuyang nakatutok sa mga kin or relatives ng mga seafarers at ina-update po natin sila," he said.



Meanwhile, Olalia assured that the labor attaché is expediting all necessary proceduresm securing flight arrangements, and anticipating the swift return of four Filipino seafarers injured in a missile attack on a Liberian-flagged ship near Odesa, Ukraine.