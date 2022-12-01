Courtesy: PNP Public Information Office/handout



MANILA — A staff member from the United States Senate on Thursday visited former Sen. Leila de Lima to check on her living conditions at the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

Chris Homan, senior adviser on national security and foreign policy of US Democrat Senator Dick Durbin, visited De Lima Thursday morning, together with staff from the US Embassy in Manila.

Homan was allowed to visit De Lima through a court order.

He and his team were briefed by custodial center chief Lt. Col. Larry Gabion, particularly on the facility's adjusted security measures following a failed jailbreak attempt by former members of the Abu Sayyaf Group last October.

In a statement, the PNP said it informed Homan that De Lima's health condition was regularly monitored by the agency's doctors.

"The team was also briefed of De Lima’s own decision to remain at the facility despite offers of transfer of detention facility," the PNP added.

It also noted that the former senator was "confined in a separate living quarters were she has her own basic furniture and fixtures."

De Lima has been detained at the PNP Custodial Center since 2017, over allegations that she was involved in the drug trade.

Some key witnesses in the charges against her had retracted their testimonies earlier this year.

Last August, several American lawmakers were barred from visiting De Lima.

