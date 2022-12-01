Residents of Barangay Manggahan, Pasig City receive food packs from local government unit along with the cash aid under the DSWD's social amelioration program on Aug. 12, 2021, amid the enhanced community quarantine under Metro Manila. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The third tranche of the government's cash aid program for the poor amounting to P5.2 billion will soon be released, the Department of Social Welfare and Development said Thursday.

"We intend to release this budget as soon as possible because this will just be released to the cash card of our beneficiaries," Social Welfare Undersecretary Edu Punay told ANC's "Headstart."

The Department of Budget and Management has released P5.2 billion to fund the one-month requirement of the DSWD's Targeted Cash Transfer program. The amount is seen to benefit some 9.8 million people.

The program grants P500 monthly subsidy to poor households for 6 months to mitigate the impact of rising fuel prices and other commodities.

So far, the government has released 3 tranches of the cash aid program.

The DBM has previously released some P10.33 billion, which covers 2 months of cash transfers for 10 million beneficiaries.

In an earlier televised briefing, Punay said the distribution of cash aid for the months of July and August or the first 2 tranches of the program is still ongoing.

He said the DSWD would still need an additional P20 billion to complete the 6-month TCT program.

At least 12.4 million Filipinos were found eligible for the targeted cash transfer, 2.4 million of whom were supposedly on the waitlist of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program or some of the agency's social programs.

The National Economic and Development Authority had stressed that the timely release of cash transfers is crucial in helping the vulnerable weather rising inflation.