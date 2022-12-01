MIAA separates entry, exit of employees amid human trafficking reports

MANILA (UPDATED) — The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) is investigating the alleged use of fake airport passes to aid human trafficking attempts at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

General Manager Cesar Chiong said they separated the entry and exit areas of employees at the NAIA Terminal 3 Wednesday.

There was only one entrance to the immigration and for the employees then.

At Terminal 1, which houses international flights, the entrance and exit points of the employees are separated by a glass barrier.

A security officer is at the entrance checking and verifying each identification card of those entering and exiting the employee lane.

The exclusive lane starts before the immigration booth and ends at the concessionaire shops.

Their bags are also screened through X-ray machines.

On four separate occasions in October and November, MIAA said they contracted security guards in NAIA Terminal 3 that thwarted attempts of four passengers posing as employees of an airport concessionaire, to leave the country bypassing immigration formalities.

They have been endorsed to the Inter-agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) for disposition.

