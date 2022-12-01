

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Thursday said no immigration officers have been tagged in the new modus of trafficking illegal Filipino workers in Myanmar.

This following an initial investigation on the matter after Sen. Risa Hontiveros exposed in the Senate the new modus of recruiting Filipinos for a “crypto-scamming job” in Myanmar.

“So far po, doon sa initial investigation natin at saka doon sa initial na information na nakuha po natin sa mga biktima ay wala pa po tayong nakikita na kakuntsaba po sa Immigration, but hindi po tayo sarado diyan sa posibilidad na iyan, at iniimbestigahan po natin iyan. Kumakalap po tayo ng karagdagang impormasyon,” BI spokersperson Dana Krizia Sandoval said in a public briefing.

In case there’s an involvement of BI officers, the bureau assures that appropriate legal action will be undertaken against them.

“Kagaya po ng mga nakaraang kaso natin, kakaharap po sila ng administrative charges, of course with penalties – hindi po ito ipapagkibit-balikat lamang ni Commissioner Tansingco. They will also face criminal charges kagaya po noong mga nakaraang issue,” Sandoval explained.

During the Senate hearing, it was revealed that the victims allegedly did not go through the immigration counters at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and their passports were approved using fake stamps.

They were asked to wear fake employee IDs and had entered the airport using employee entrance.

Sandoval said airport authorities recently intercepted at least four victims of the same modus.

“They had their fake IDs, their passports have been stamped already only to find out po na peke ang pantatak na ginamit dito po sa mga passports na ito. And they were attempting po na pumasok sa employees entrance ng ating mga airports. Ito pong employees entrance na ito ay separate area po doon sa Immigration area; ito po ay sa ibang area, and this is managed po, binabantayan po ito ng ilang mga security personnel doon,” she said.

The BI is calling for tighter measures in every entrance in the airport.

“Ang Immigration area lamang po ang aming nababantayan at natutukan because that’s our jurisdiction but other parts of the airport po, may mga kaniya-kaniya pong nakatoka diyan na mga government agencies,” she said.

“So ang aming panawagan po sa airport authorities is mapag-aralan po kung saan po kaya itong mga weak spots na ito na maaaring inaabuso na po nitong mga sindikato,” Saldoval added.