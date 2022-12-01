House leadership draws flak over plan to restore NTF-ELCAC budget

MANILA — The House of Representatives' Makabayan bloc on Thursday slammed the House leadership's plan to restore the funds of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) in the 2023 national budget.

"Naitulak na nating tapyasan ang pondo ng NTF-ELCAC sa Kongreso, bakit ibabalik pa patungong P10 billion ang Barangay Development Program?" Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas said during their bloc's press conference.

The 2023 budget is now pending before a bicameral conference committee of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

"With due respect sa ating mga leaders sa Kamara, ang tanong ko lang ulit, why a change of heart? Matagal na nating pinagdebatihan iyan sa Kongreso at tagumpay na nga ng mamamayan yang pagtatapyas ng P5 billion na pondo ng NTF-ELCAC," House Deputy Minority Leader France Castro said.

Kabataan Rep. Raoul Manuel maintained that the NTFELCAC wasn't just allocated P10 billion in the Barangay Development Program.

"We can't entrust NTF-ELCAC with billions if it can't even present to Congress its cash inflows and outflows and name its finance officer. Huwag sana nating kalimutan noong budget hearings na hindi nakasagot nang maayos sa mga mambabatas ang NTF-ELCAC noong tinatanong ito tungkol sa paggamit ng pondo," Manuel said.

On Wednesday, House Appropriations Committee Chair Elizaldy Co bared the House leadership's decision to restore the budget of the NTF-ELCAC.