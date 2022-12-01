Sen. Risa Hontiveros in a privilege speech Monday, November 21, 2022, bares a reported plot by a Chinese syndicate to recruit Filipinos in a large-scale human trafficking scheme and investment fraud. Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB



MANILA — Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Thursday called on leaders of various countries to observe "tighter coordination" to prevent being a destination by human smugglers.

Hontiveros made the call days after presenting her rescued OFWs victimized by a syndicate reportedly operating in Myanmar.

"Moving forward, there have to be clear trans-border solutions. The Philippines, Thailand, and Malaysia are bound by the ASEAN convention against trafficking in persons kaya dapat mayroong tighter coordination para sugpuin ang krimeng ito," Hontiveros said.

Along with the call is Hontiveros' commitment to continue her committee's investigation on human smuggling activities.

Hontiveros stressed that individuals, either inside the Bureau of Immigration or the Manila International Airport Authority said to be involved in sneaking out OFWs in airports, must be held accountable.

She also called on the government to immediately help other Filipino victims of human smuggling.

"Kailangang mapauwi na din muna ang mga Pilipinong naitratraffick papuntang ibang bansa para mang-scam. Kailangan ang mabilis na koordinasyon sa iba’t ibang ahensya ng gubyerno, tulad ng DFA, DMW, at OWWA, pati na ang ugnayan sa mga pamahalaan sa ibang bansa," Hontiveros added.