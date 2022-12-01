DepEd to include 'peace building' in curriculum, hold 'mandatory toothbrush drill'

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte speaks to reporters in San Pedro City, Laguna on Dec. 1, 2022. Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News

LAGUNA - The Department of Education (DepEd) is working on "peace building" as part of the K to 12 curriculum, according to Vice President and Education Sec. Sara Duterte on Thursday.

Duterte said this will be dubbed as the "National Culture of Peace".

"Ginagawa pa namin siya ngayon. And once we are ready, iko-consult muna namin sa aming mga partners and stakeholders. And then once it's ready, ipresinta namin sa lahat," she said in a chance interview during the Christmas tree lighting ceremony in San Pedro City.

The official previously mentioned in a TV interview that the move will help solve insurgency problems and alleged New People's Army recruitment in schools.

Also, DepEd is planning to hold a "mandatory toothbrush drill", Duterte said.

"Ang mandatory toothbrush drill ay isa sa components na gusto namin na kaparte ng ating National Culture for Peace. Doon tayo magsisimula sa pagtuturo sa ating mga Kindergarten children kung ano iyong pagsunod sa drills and pagsunod sa utos by learning how to properly brush their teeth," she explained.

